Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 632 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 821.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,685,000 after buying an additional 3,446,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corteva by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 11,411.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 41,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,798. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

