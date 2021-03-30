Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 498,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,093,633. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

