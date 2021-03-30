Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 5,293 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,293 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 577,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of General Motors by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 109,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 76,040 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $7,918,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,734,286.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,112,994.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock valued at $95,025,638 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.89. 458,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,841,770. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

