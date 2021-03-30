BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in March

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 137.0 days.

BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

