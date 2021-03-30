BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in March

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 137.0 days.
BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
