Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the real estate development company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 800 ($10.45).
Several other analysts also recently commented on BDEV. Barclays raised their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a hold rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 743.67 ($9.72).
Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 752.40 ($9.83) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of £7.66 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 720.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 629.15. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 381.20 ($4.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62).
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
