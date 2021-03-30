Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the real estate development company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 800 ($10.45).

Several other analysts also recently commented on BDEV. Barclays raised their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a hold rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 743.67 ($9.72).

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 752.40 ($9.83) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of £7.66 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 720.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 629.15. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 381.20 ($4.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

