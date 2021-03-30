Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.