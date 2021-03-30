Barclays PLC Sells 307 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Winmark by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Winmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Winmark by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Winmark by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WINA opened at $183.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.89. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $198.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

