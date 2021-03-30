Barclays PLC Sells 27,996 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,996 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The RealReal alerts:

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REAL. Cowen raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $66,968.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,217,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,471,888.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $42,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,325 shares of company stock worth $9,910,948. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.