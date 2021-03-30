Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after buying an additional 414,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $32.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. Equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTGX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

