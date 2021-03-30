Barclays PLC Has $241,000 Position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 76,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 18,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 76.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

