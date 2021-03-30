Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Delta Apparel worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLA opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $188.19 million, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $94.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

