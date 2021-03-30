Barclays PLC Buys 3,696 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of The Hackett Group worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in The Hackett Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Hackett Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Hackett Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Hackett Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

HCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

HCKT opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.31 million, a PE ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.