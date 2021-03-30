BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.87. BankUnited reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 324.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 20.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,865,000 after buying an additional 653,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 15.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

