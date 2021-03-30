Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,401 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

