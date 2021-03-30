Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.81 Million Stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,198 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of First Community Bankshares worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCBC. TheStreet raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

