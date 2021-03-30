Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.65 Million Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLNG. Bain Capital Credit LP raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 33.9% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 3,439,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after purchasing an additional 413,809 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $2,257,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 215,743 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 974,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 196,471 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLNG. Citigroup started coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

