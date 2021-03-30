Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Ducommun worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ducommun by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ducommun alerts:

DCO stock opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $651.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.