Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,057 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 138,197 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $139,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

NYSE LEVI opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.45, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $2,287,979.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,287.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 73,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,835,976.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,582 shares in the company, valued at $89,800.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,435,197 shares of company stock valued at $34,845,312 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.