Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 80,623 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 80,623 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.19% of LSI Industries worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 519.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.30 million, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

