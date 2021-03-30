Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

CIB stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

