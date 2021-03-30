Balancer Price Reaches $55.36 (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Balancer token can now be bought for $55.36 or 0.00093760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Balancer has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $384.39 million and approximately $103.03 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00057619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00252051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.24 or 0.00930255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00049675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00076007 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00030999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

