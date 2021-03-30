Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.20

Shares of Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124.20 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 122.58 ($1.60), with a volume of 30372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.53).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of £704.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.54.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

