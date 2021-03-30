Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trims Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.56.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $306.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.57. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 395.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,119 shares of company stock worth $153,754,441 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

