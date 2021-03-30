Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 24,445 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.