Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,003 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.