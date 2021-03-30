Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 917 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,527,000 after buying an additional 535,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

CSCO opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $220.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

