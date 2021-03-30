Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 60,000 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,828 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,480 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907,703 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,494,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $82,485,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.0026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

