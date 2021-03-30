Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

Visa stock opened at $213.30 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.60 and a twelve month high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $416.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.64.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

