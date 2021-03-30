B. Riley Raises Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target to $14.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.80 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $11.94.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

