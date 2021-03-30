B. Riley Raises Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Price Target to $11.50

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $8.50 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $158,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,842.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. 50.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

