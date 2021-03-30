Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.61. Approximately 17,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,493,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 3.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the third quarter worth about $298,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

