Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott reissued their neutral rating on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $46.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 412,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,471,000 after acquiring an additional 381,379 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

