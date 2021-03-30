Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Short Interest Update

Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AXPWQ stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Axion Power International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.
About Axion Power International
Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Axion Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axion Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.