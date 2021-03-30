Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Short Interest Update

Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AXPWQ stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Axion Power International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

