Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 541.82 ($7.08).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Warren Finegold sold 68,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £325,670.96 ($425,491.19).

AVST opened at GBX 453 ($5.92) on Tuesday. Avast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 356.30 ($4.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 471.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 499.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Avast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

