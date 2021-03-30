AvalonBay Communities Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,632 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,587% compared to the typical volume of 156 call options.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.37. 13,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,834. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $130.27 and a 12 month high of $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,207,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $924,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.