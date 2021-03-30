AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Receives Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $162.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.35.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $187.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.46. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $130.27 and a twelve month high of $195.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,207,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

