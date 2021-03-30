Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.98 million, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

