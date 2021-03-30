Autonio (NIOX) Trading 35.3% Higher Over Last Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $25.88 million and $1.29 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 35.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00212722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.27 or 0.00901428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00076373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00029934 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,134,797 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

