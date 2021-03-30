AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives $36.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOCIF. CIBC boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOCIF remained flat at $$22.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $28.79.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

