Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

