Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

