Audius Hits 1-Day Volume of $89.45 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Audius has traded 86.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.21 or 0.00005418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $385.34 million and $89.45 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00212722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.27 or 0.00901428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00076373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00029934 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

Audius Token Trading

