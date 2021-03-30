Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.05

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.05 and traded as high as C$13.38. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$13.15, with a volume of 63,195 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AI. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$13.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54, a quick ratio of 97.92 and a current ratio of 97.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$557.72 million and a P/E ratio of 14.20.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

