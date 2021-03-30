Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.05

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.05 and traded as high as C$13.38. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$13.15, with a volume of 63,195 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AI. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$13.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54, a quick ratio of 97.92 and a current ratio of 97.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$557.72 million and a P/E ratio of 14.20.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

