Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 162.9% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $2,039,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 4th quarter worth $762,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

ATCX opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $338.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.44. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

