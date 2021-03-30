ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.58 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

ASAZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $14.37.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

