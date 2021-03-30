Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 577 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 0.9% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 196,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 292,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.23. 29,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,916. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $69.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44.

