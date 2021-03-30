Arvest Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.28.

CMCSA traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $54.74. 441,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,093,633. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $250.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

