Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,320 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.06% of Murphy Oil worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,266,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 557.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 308,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 43,798 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.68. 45,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $20.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

