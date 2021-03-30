Arvest Bank Trust Division Buys 1,139 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after buying an additional 48,681 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.91.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

