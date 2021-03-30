Arvest Bank Trust Division Acquires 3,760 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $2,234,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,479,000 after buying an additional 68,092 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.