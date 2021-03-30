Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.73

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $2.99. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 72,012 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $92.99 million, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

